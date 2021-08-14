State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Anthem were worth $24,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Anthem by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after purchasing an additional 715,968 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Anthem by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,364,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,857,000 after buying an additional 180,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,789,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,155,000 after acquiring an additional 60,325 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,305,000 after acquiring an additional 106,902 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,505,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,207,000 after acquiring an additional 55,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $367.49. 1,019,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,360. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.53. The stock has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

