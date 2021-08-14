Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to Post -$1.65 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to announce earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.89) and the highest is ($1.33). Blueprint Medicines reported earnings per share of $11.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 114.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($6.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.39) to ($5.82). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.16) to ($4.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.52. The stock had a trading volume of 283,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,727. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.26. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.68. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $66.20 and a 12-month high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

