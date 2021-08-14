OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Receives $6.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,000,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OCX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.48. 1,035,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,995. The company has a market capitalization of $409.74 million, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 46.76% and a negative net margin of 1,123.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

