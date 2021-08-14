Malaga Cove Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 865,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $146,908,000 after buying an additional 229,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,086,000 after buying an additional 165,004 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $23,976,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 345,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,904,000 after buying an additional 133,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total transaction of $7,510,231.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total transaction of $2,094,177.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,429.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,015 shares of company stock valued at $33,323,551 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.52. The company had a trading volume of 163,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,078. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $209.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.30.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

CSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.