Mattern Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 136.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 71.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4,166.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $389.41. The company had a trading volume of 188,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $307.65 and a 1-year high of $396.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

