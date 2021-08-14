Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 349 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lessened its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total transaction of $323,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

ARWR traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $60.52. The company had a trading volume of 554,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,182. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.96.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. Analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

