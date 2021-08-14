Mattern Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,174 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 71,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000.

Shares of FSMB stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $20.96. 22,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,546. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $21.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94.

