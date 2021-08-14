Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ IKNA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.78. 21,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,929. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.65. Ikena Oncology has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $37.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair began coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ikena Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ikena Oncology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

