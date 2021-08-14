Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.03. 247,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,753. Vaxcyte has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $58.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.85.

In related news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $115,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,116.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $342,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,601,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,265 shares of company stock worth $1,573,434. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

