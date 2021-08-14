The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $876.50 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHYF shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.66. 171,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $44.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,919,454.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,400. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

