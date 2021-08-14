Seelaus Asset Management LLC Takes Position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOCO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 17,075,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -10.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. GoHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $19.50.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GOCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.54.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $725,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,532.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

