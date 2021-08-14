Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 223.1% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dream Impact Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Dream Impact Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDHRF remained flat at $$5.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.38. Dream Impact Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56.

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

