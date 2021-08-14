Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Short Interest Up 242.9% in July

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 242.9% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS MTLHY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.75. 869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.73. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $43.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 1.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi Chemical will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

