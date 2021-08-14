Short Interest in Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Rises By 271.4%

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 271.4% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nikon stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.45. 1,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12. Nikon has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12.
Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.30. Nikon had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nikon will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Nikon
Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.
