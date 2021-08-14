Mirador Capital Partners LP Reduces Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) by 90.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,031 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSMM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,585 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,811,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,676,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSMM remained flat at $$25.46 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,452. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th.

