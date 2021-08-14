Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 576 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,767,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 107,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMS traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.46. The company had a trading volume of 782,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,818. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.17%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,505 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Vertical Research cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

