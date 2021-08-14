AXS Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,893 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,093,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 64.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,403,000 after purchasing an additional 74,778 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 63.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,234,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $129.90 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.80.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. ICAP lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $3,426,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

