Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $439,000 Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 17.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Public Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Hazelview Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,508,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $266.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.55.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $314.67. 500,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $196.43 and a 12 month high of $316.95. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $305.88.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

