Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.04.

DXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Shares of Dexterra Group stock traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,518. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.69. Dexterra Group has a one year low of C$4.55 and a one year high of C$7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of C$480.86 million and a PE ratio of 6.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.