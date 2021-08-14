Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.04.
DXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of Dexterra Group stock traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,518. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.69. Dexterra Group has a one year low of C$4.55 and a one year high of C$7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of C$480.86 million and a PE ratio of 6.56.
About Dexterra Group
Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.
