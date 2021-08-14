Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded Bird Construction from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Laurentian lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

TSE:BDT traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$9.22. 136,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,414. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$489.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$5.92 and a twelve month high of C$9.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.42%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

