GravityCoin (GXX) Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $23,056.71 and approximately $2.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00048543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00137622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00156538 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,835.68 or 0.99747396 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $410.19 or 0.00873585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,139,968 coins. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.