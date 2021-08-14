Mirador Capital Partners LP Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PFE traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.48. 35,053,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,667,410. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $48.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

