BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Bought by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 20.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 395.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 696,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the period.

NYSE BTZ remained flat at $$15.50 on Friday. 88,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,861. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

