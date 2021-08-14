$296.51 Million in Sales Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to report sales of $296.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $290.90 million and the highest is $305.39 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $294.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

WBS traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.55. 950,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,936. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.54. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 57.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,446,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 81,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 120,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after buying an additional 64,544 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 31,036 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

