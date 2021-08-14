Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 2,755 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth about $43,701,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,713,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,754,000 after purchasing an additional 816,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,803,000 after purchasing an additional 411,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,112.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,514,000 after purchasing an additional 270,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth about $9,080,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE HI traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.78. 528,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,335. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.20. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

