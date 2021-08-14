Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PHIO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.72. 408,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,036. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.21. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $4.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PHIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

