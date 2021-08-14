Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Euroseas had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 33.06%.

NASDAQ ESEA traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $21.06. The stock had a trading volume of 36,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,091. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $26.58. The company has a market capitalization of $147.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESEA. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Euroseas in a report on Friday, July 16th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Euroseas from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

