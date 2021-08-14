SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLS traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $10.07. 642,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,832. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $151.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLS shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $8.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

