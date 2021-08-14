Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 13.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at $696,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 8.6% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BTI traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.46. 1,884,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457,718. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

