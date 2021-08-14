Bank of Hawaii Has $2.45 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,119 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $795,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,868 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,094 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 185.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 765,729 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $266,424,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,944,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,467,697,000 after purchasing an additional 522,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $409.67 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $408.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $386.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

