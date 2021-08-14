Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

NASDAQ SWIM traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $22.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,481. Latham Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $148.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Latham Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Latham Group Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

