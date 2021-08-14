Natcore Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) Short Interest Update

Natcore Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NTCXF remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. Natcore Technology has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01.
About Natcore Technology
