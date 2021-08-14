Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) Short Interest Update

Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 81.9% from the July 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Inception Mining stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. 25,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,696. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01. Inception Mining has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05.
About Inception Mining
Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Inception Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inception Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.