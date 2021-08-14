$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.40. NETGEAR reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NETGEAR.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial reduced their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

Shares of NTGR stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.13. The stock had a trading volume of 197,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,245. NETGEAR has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.13.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $28,600.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 4,500 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $167,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,467 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,066 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 202.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the second quarter worth about $50,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 469.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 523.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETGEAR (NTGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.