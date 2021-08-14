State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 69,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Amgen were worth $36,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 6.3% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 128.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 131.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

AMGN stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $229.68. 1,796,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,462. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.98. The company has a market cap of $130.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

