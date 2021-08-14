Master Contract Token Hits Market Cap of $232,194.69 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $232,194.69 and approximately $504,533.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,269.00 or 0.06973895 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.64 or 0.00142168 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

