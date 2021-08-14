Hacken Token (HAI) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. In the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hacken Token has a market cap of $48.66 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00048531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00137620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.54 or 0.00154763 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,969.11 or 1.00201258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.48 or 0.00877825 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 434,492,474 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

