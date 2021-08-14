Analysts Set Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target at $68.67

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,113. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.85. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 518.79 and a beta of 2.14. Celsius has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $83.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 10.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $183,019,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,828,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313 in the last 90 days. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

