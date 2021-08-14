Analysts Anticipate Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $870.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will report $870.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $832.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $915.00 million. Take-Two Interactive Software reported sales of $957.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.58 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.86.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,587,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,884,000 after purchasing an additional 129,214 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,227,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,962,000 after purchasing an additional 181,784 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,874,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,876,000 after purchasing an additional 241,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,797,000 after purchasing an additional 64,142 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,504,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,377,000 after buying an additional 115,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.35. The company had a trading volume of 925,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,481. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.01. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $151.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

