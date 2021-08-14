Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Thor Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 233,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 48.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 18.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 22.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,568,000 after buying an additional 868,264 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE THO traded down $2.12 on Friday, reaching $119.46. The stock had a trading volume of 287,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 2.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THO. raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

