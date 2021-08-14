Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stock Holdings Increased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 72,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.68. 2,094,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890,503. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.87.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

