Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.240-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $121 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.93 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.110-$1.150 EPS.

EPAY stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.59. The stock had a trading volume of 275,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,832. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -104.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.47. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPAY shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $151,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,159,658.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $31,659.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $1,079,077 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

