Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 108,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Terminix Global by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 126,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Terminix Global by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter.

Terminix Global stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.12. The stock had a trading volume of 760,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,475. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

