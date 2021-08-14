Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Issues Earnings Results

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.68% and a negative return on equity of 346.82%.

CDTX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 351,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,733. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

