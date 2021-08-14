Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 36.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,245 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $341,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.86. 37,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,619. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.84. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.21 and a 1-year high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

