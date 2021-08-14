Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,129 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $279.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.07.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

