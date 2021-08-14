Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Boston Trust Walden Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 614,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 1.6% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Accenture worth $181,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,779,000 after buying an additional 45,319 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 124,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. increased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.44.

ACN stock opened at $323.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $324.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.69.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.