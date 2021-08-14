3,000 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Bought by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $114.80 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $117.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.83.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $8,008,404.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,324,792 shares of company stock valued at $205,939,557. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

