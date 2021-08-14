Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 7,487 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 132,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 33,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 149.2% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 59,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

NYSE XOM opened at $56.77 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.25. The company has a market cap of $240.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.