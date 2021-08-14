Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) will post $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Diebold Nixdorf reported sales of $995.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year sales of $4.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%.

DBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Diebold Nixdorf stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.36. 325,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,780. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31. The company has a market cap of $890.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 3.33. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $90,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,119,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 122,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 172,916 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,111,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after buying an additional 52,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 777.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 100,578 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

